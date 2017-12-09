Six Weekend Picks: Saturday, December 9

- Geneseo Christmas Walk - This is their 32nd annual Christmas walk, and it all starts with the Jingle Run 5K at 8:30 a.m. There will be performances, a parade and an appearance fro Santa. Shops and businesses will be open all day long. Geneseo Christmas Walk

- Gelena Living Windows - In downtown Galena, there will be "living windows" on main street from 4-6 p.m. After dark, lunminaria will be put out from 5-9 p.m. Organizers encourage people to come out and talk a walk or drive. Galena Living Windows

- Galesburg Express - The event is back for a second year and has a polar express theme. It aims to encourage children to "believe in magic". There will be a wide range of events for residents, including breakfast with Santa, performances from local music groups and actors and a tree lighting ceremony. Galesburg Express

- Broadway Church Cookie/Candy Walk - The church in Rock Island is hosting the event. It's located near the Broadway Green Space. Visitors can shop the walk and get $1 off if they bring their own container. Organizers said those attending can also have a cup of coffee or cocoa as well. Broadway Church Cookie/Candy Walk

- Ski Resorts Open - Chestnut Mountain in Galena, Illinois and Sundown Mountain in Dubuque, Iowa are set to open. Chestnut Mountain had live footage of staff making snow on Dec. 8.

Chestnut Mountain

Sundown Mountain

- Family Resources Toy Drive - The Davenport Police Association is sponsoring a toy drive. The annual event raises money and toys for children at the domestic violence shelter and their programs. It started back in 2002 when the Family Resources offices were burglarized right before Christmas. The event is set for NorthPark Mall by Firestone.

