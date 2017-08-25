QCA Red Cross volunteers headed south for hurricane relief

As Hurricane Harvey nears land, the American Red Cross says it is mounting a massive relief effort ahead of the most deadly and devastating hurricane forecast to strike the United States in over a decade.

As part of the response effort, the American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois has deployed six volunteers and will be deploying additional volunteers over the weekend and into next week.

Hurricane Harvey is slated for landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast with over 100 mph winds and up to 35 inches of rain, leading to devastating and life-threatening flooding. Tornadoes are also possible.

The storm is expected to hover over parts of Texas and Louisiana for several days.

The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets—enough to support more than 20,000 people—are scheduled to arrive in Texas.

More than 40 Red Cross emergency response vehicles have been activated including the emergency response vehicle from Quincy, Illinois. A volunteer team from the Quincy area will leave this weekend and drive to the Houston area.

The Red Cross is also working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners in both Texas and Louisiana to coordinate potential response efforts.