Six people in custody after shots fired incident leads to pursuit in Davenport

Six people are in custody, three of them are juveniles after an early morning shots fired incident in Davenport.

Davenport police tell us they responded to the 1100 block of Scott Street just before midnight after reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings but did not find any vehicle or home damaged. Officers located a suspected vehicle and police tell us a pursuit was then authorized.

Officers followed the car to the 200 block of Harison Street where it crashed about 30 minutes after the initial call, we're told they were in a stolen vehicle.

Six suspects were in the vehicle when it crashed, three of which fled on foot. Officers caught the three who fled and altogether six people were taken into custody, three of them being juveniles.

19-year-old Corionte Williams, 19-year-old Caleb Heath and 20-year-old Cavarreon Smith are all being charged with Carrying weapons, a misdemeanor and 2nd-degree theft, a felony.

Williams and Smith are being charged with Interfering with officials acts, a misdemeanor and Heath is being charged with Intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony.