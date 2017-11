Ogle County Sheriff's Office says six people were killed in a house fire just after midnight in rural Dixon.

Dispatch says the call came in as a report of smoke in the basement.

Multiple agencies responded to the fully engulfed house in the 200 block of North Miami Drive.

All six occupants in the house were killed.

The names are not being released at this time.

The Illinois Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police Crime Scene are helping in the investigation.