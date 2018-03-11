Several hospitalized after bus carrying Highland Community College women's basketball team crashes in Minnesota

Highland Community College Women's Basketball team's bus crashed in Minnesota as it was traveling back to Freeport from North Dakota.

A spokesperson for Centracare Hospital says they treated 11 patients at the Monticello hospital for evaluation. All are listed in fair condition.

The bus had departed from the North Dakota School of Science in Whapeton, North Dakota.

The bus is a Cheeseman Coach from Milledgeville. The bus driver had an unknown medical episode on I-94, causing the bus to go into the median and travel for approximately ¼ mile, striking trees and a freeway sign. It re-entered I-94 eastbound and then returned to the ditch where it came to a rest.

The bus driver was transported to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

There were five occupants were transported to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four additional occupants were injured but did not require transport to the hospital. The remaining passengers were not injured.