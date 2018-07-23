Skimmer found at Dubuque gas station

Dubuque Police Department responded to the Liquor Tobacco and Gas on Central Ave, after an employee of the Iowa Department of Agriculture found a skimming device on pump 4 during an annual inspection in Monday.

The device appeared to be similar to the device located at another Dubuque gas station earlier this month.

Skimmers are illegal card readers attached to electronic payment terminals, like gas pumps, that record data off a credit or debit card’s magnetic strip without the cardholder’s knowledge. Criminals may sell the stolen data or use it to make purchases. Cardholders may not know their information has been stolen until they get a bank statement or an overdraft notice.

It is unknown at this time how long the skimmer was on the gas pump, or if any data was gathered by the skimmer. If you used your card at this pump recently, it is recommended that you notify your financial institution and monitor your accounts.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information on this incident or others, please call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714 (if the information leads to an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000). You can also submit tips anonymously online at www.cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app.