'Slick Scam' targets DirecTV customers in Dubuque

The City of Dubuque Police Department is sharing a scam warning with others. According to officers, a woman says someone called her, claiming to be with DirecTV. What almost fooled her was the fact they knew her name, phone number and knew she was a DirecTV customer.

She is sharing her story in hopes it keeps others from falling victim. Here is what she says happened:

"I had a phone call a last night by people trying to scam me. They said they were from Direct TV-they were not, but they had my name, phone no., knew I had Direct TV and were telling me my receiver had to be upgraded and that I needed to turn off the tv, but leave the receiver on. They even bothered to pass the call off to their "technical Dept." and insisted they needed my Soc. Sec. No., and credit card # in order to get a "security deposit" to cover the cost of the upgrade.

I hung up on the first caller and she called back all indignant threatening to shut off my tv and I told her to go ahead, I'll switch to DISH! I called Direct TV right afterward to report the scam.

They were a very slick set-up to say the least. When I refused to give them the nos. I ticked them off and they hung up!

They knew the screens on the Direct TV Settings and Help, and the Settings information.

They were very crafty and made me second guess myself some, but asking for the credit card information and trying to get me to give it for a security deposit was the give-away. This was a first for me.

They called from 1-800-333-3474 number which I checked out and there were lots of complaints on it about other stuff. I reported this to the FTC, Direct TV, and posted on FB, but I think the citizens of Dubuque should be made aware. Thank you!"

