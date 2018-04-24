Slight midweek cool down. 80s STILL appear in the near future.

Wednesday we’ll be cooling off but it’s still staying pleasant over the next few days. Highs drop to the 60s through the first part of the weekend. A cold front moving through late Tuesday will mean temps back to the low 60s Wednesday. Thursday night into early Friday we could see some rain showers moving through. This will be followed by more dry weather through the weekend. Sunday and Monday we’ll get back to the 70s with some areas approaching the elusive 80 degree mark on Monday. For a nice change it appears as if the longer range forecast into early May indicates we should be seeing more slightly ABOVE average temperatures.

By Tuesday of next week we have a good shot at widespread 80s. And, later in the day it could be followed by a few rain showers.

