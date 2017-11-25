Small Business Saturday keeps QCA shoppers busy

Shoppers looking to check some holiday gifts off their lists, shopped locally today for small business Saturday.

Several businesses throughout the Quad City area welcomed customers in to celebrate the 8th year of the national event. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, shoppers spent a combined $15 billion, at independent retailers last year on Small Business Saturday, which they expect that number grow this year.

Businesses like 'Flipped Out Furniture,' say they look forward to it every year because it puts them in a much need spotlight. It's also personal for owner Rebekah Despeghel.

"This is how I support my family, I have 5 children and this is how I pay for basketball games, this is how I pay for food for them, this is how I provide," Despeghel said.

Across the river, foot traffic is booming at 'Skelton Key Antiques,' in Rock Island. Store owner Brandy Vanderwalee, holds the 'That Dam Shopping Trip,' every year where QCA shoppers can experience 10 small shops, on both sides of the river. creating more exposure

"We don't have the room to do huge sales like some of the big retailers do so sometimes we get overlooked," Vanderwalee said.