Small Iowa city gives away free land

A small city in Iowa will give you a free plot land – as long as you agree to build a home on it.

The City of Marne’s “free lot” program is designed to attract new homeowners in order to increase its current population of 120.

Marne is located in western Iowa a few miles south of I-80 approximately 75 minutes west of Des Moines.

“We currently have many lots available for you to build a home,” the City of Marne website promises, adding that the size of the free lots are roughly 80 feet by 120 feet.

The website boasts that Marne “has high speed internet, cable T.V. and phone services available from a state-of-the-art local phone company.”

All the requirements to qualify for a free lot and the paperwork to apply are available on the city’s website.

Marne, which promotes itself as “a well-kept, clean community with a low tax rate and a low crime rate,” has not had a great deal of success with a program that is now 10-15 years old.

KETV reports that in that time, only one family has actually chosen a property in town and built a home.