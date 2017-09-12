Small Iowa town angered by football field vandalism

This is the last thing Seymour needed.

The south-central Iowa town of 701 people suffered through an EF2 tornado in early March that badly damaged the Seymour Community School District school.

Now, the district says someone has intentionally damaged the football field.

A post to the SCSD Facebook page on Monday contains photos that appear to show deep, circular tire tracks cut into the field’s playing surface by a vehicle.

“We are beyond upset and heartbroken that someone would think this kind of action would ever be okay,” the post reads.

“We are offering a reward for any information that would lead to finding out who is responsible for this.”

The March tornado that damaged the school and other buildings around town also caused significant damage to the football field which had since been repaired.

The Facebook post showing the vandalism has drawn dozens of comments from citizens ranging from anger to disappointment.

“I am so sorry to all of you who put in the time and money to get (the football field) ready for this season,” commented Heather Tuttle-Sharp.

“It was the only thing we were able to have at ‘home’ this year. And you all worked so hard to make that possible. I am so sorry to the team as well.”