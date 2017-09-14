UPDATE: 1 injured when small plane crashes into Mississippi River

A man crashed his small plane into the Mississippi River near the Frentress Lake Marina in East Dubuque, Illinois Thursday.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's office said authorities responded to the area around 6 p.m. and found the plane upside down in shallow water, stuck in the mud.

A witness told KCRG-TV9 she saw the plane coming down and wing skim the water before the plane crashed.

Deputies said only the pilot was onboard the plane, and someone who knows him took him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Crews worked to free the plane unstuck from the mud and flipped upright. No word yet on what caused the crash.

