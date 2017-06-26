Small town plans revitalize it's downtown

The small town started in 1856 and with a population of 2,500 people, residents said improving the downtown is needed.

"We know we can't be like the 50s and 60s but we can be something better," said Director of Economic Development Becky Allgood.

Allgood said after leaving her small town for 30 years, she said bringing life into her hometown is her goal.

"The plan, of course, is to rehab our downtown. It is the heartbeat of every community; their downtown. Most of the downtowns in small towns of Iowa are dying off because we have a lot of other places we could go," said Allgood.

Allgood said by revitalizing the downtown, she wants to help put Wilton back on the map.

"We were lucky enough to receive a community block grant of $500,000. This is a TIFF district, so our building owners will pay a fourth of the façade rehab. We're going to rehab 15 buildings down here. Bring out the gifts, bring out the beauty of those buildings," Said Allgood.

Allgood said she's already seeing interest from potential new businesses but she isn't doing this alone.

"It was truly a partnership with so many people, building owners, city government, and you bring them all together. We had to reimagine our downtown and make it a place for people to come and want to spend some time," said Allgood.

Longtime resident Jean Huesmann said she remembers when Wilton was a vibrant town and is looking forward to getting it back.

"I just think it's going to be great I really do I think it's going to make people pay a little bit more attention and think oh that's a cute little town let's stop and look around a little bit," said Huesmann.

Huesmann said after seeing businesses fall and close throughout the years, it's time for the community to make these improvements.

"You scratch my back and I'll scratch your back and that's how it works you know and that's what a small town is. It's about the people and what you can do and how you can help each other," said Heusmann.

Allgood said the town also has many new things in addition to the downtown development.

A new K-12 school, new community center, and a new rec center are in the works with the YMCA.

Wilton's downtown project is set to start at the end of July and is expected to wrap up summer 2018.

