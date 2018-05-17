Smaller school districts explain security measures they have in place following Dixon shooting

The actions of students, staff, and the school resource officer at Dixon high school is igniting conversations at other area schools about safety.

The Eastland School District in Lanark is just a 40-minute drive from Dixon, so the school shooting yesterday hit a little too close to home. The school district does not have a resource officer, but the superintendent says they make the most of their resources to keep students safe.

"We have done a lot in our little district to get ready for situations like this," said Dr. Mark Hansen, Superintendent of Eastland district schools. The Eastland School District is home to 650 students, but school leaders say safety isn't a problem for the Junior/Senior High School.

Hanson says several security measures are in place for students, from simple measures like shades to pull over windows and the Blue Point Security system that alerts officials when there's a threat. Schools also have dozens of surveillance cameras in place, if a threat occurs, school officials can still turn to an app that allows them a live feed of the halls.

Hanson says with only three buildings and only 650 students district-wide, it's difficult to get funding for an officer, but since the shooting -- it is being considered again.

"We have to decide probably not just as a school, but as a community and as a culture if we're willing to invest in these extra officers and resources," said Hanson.

Moving forward from an emotional day, Hanson says it's about staying vigilant and keeping kids as safe as possible. "It is emotional you have to plan for the worse and pray for the best," he said.

