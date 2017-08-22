Smile when the Dew Point drops?!?!?!

The weather has taken a turn for the BETTER since a cold front passed through the QCA Tuesday morning. That set the stage for the wind to blow in from the northwest allowing less humid, more comfortable air to envelop the region. By late Tuesday afternoon the dew points were in the 50s and even upper 40s which indicates very little humidity in the air. Certainly a far cry from the oppressive 70 to 80 degree dew points we can normally have in the late summer. This comes at a time when the muggy factor should be almost off the charts with local crops contributing moisture into typically more tropical air masses for August. The fact that we are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions in the region is why the crops are holding on to all the moisture they can rather than spitting it out into the atmosphere!

On Monday we picked up a little rain in the QCA, but to our south parts of Missouri had a month’s worth in just one night leading to bad flooding around the Kansas City area. Now that the dry air is back it looks like we’ll have to wait until late in the weekend for our next best chance of rain. Some models are pushing clouds back into the area Thursday through early next week, but any rain that these might produce could be limited to sprinkles if it even reaches the ground at all! There is an old saying that “Drought begets drought” meaning that the drier the ground, the drier the air, and dry air tends to sap a lot of rain potential out of incoming storms. So, if you’re on the golf course or taking a walk by the river the lack of humidity will be great. But, if you’re looking for help for your crunchy lawn, it looks like it might be a while before it gets to quench its thirst!!!