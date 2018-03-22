Smoke detectors that might not detect smoke are recalled

Nearly 500,000 smoke detectors that might not be able to detect smoke are being recalled by a company based in North Carolina.

The News & Observer reports the company Kidde has issued a recall for models PI2010 and PI9010 due to a manufacturer defect. These models were sold nationwide and online from September 2016 through this January for $20 to $40. Model numbers can be found on the back of the units.

Kidde also recalled 38 million fire extinguishers last year. They had a design flaw that could have prevented them from working and parts of the extinguisher could detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

Those with affected smoke alarms can register for replacements by calling 833-551-7739 or click the link with this story.