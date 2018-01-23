Four-foot teddy bear used to hide marijuana on Galesburg train

A four foot teddy bear was used to commit a crime over the weekend. The incident happened at the Amtrak station on Saturday, January 20.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Department, deputies noticed a strong odor coming from the bear and when touched, the bear had a hard substance inside.

Deputies found five packages of cannabis with a total weight of 5.6 pounds. Officials say the street value was estimated at $25,000.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Hunter Parker of Cherokee, Iowa and charged him with cannabis trafficking.

