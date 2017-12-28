Snow Emergencies

Information from cities in the KWQC viewing area who declare a "snow emergency" will be posted here.

DAVENPORT:

The City of Davenport will declare a snow emergency starting at 12 p.m. Friday based on predicted conditions in the afternoon. The snow emergency will run through 8 a.m. Saturday.

Parking on Posted Snow Routes during a Snow Emergency is prohibited. Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes during an active Snow Emergency will be ticketed and towed. As an alternative, residents and visitors to the Downtown can park for free in any of the City’s three parking ramps beginning at 12 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m., Saturday.

Residents are advised to park off-street when possible on all other roads. Parking off-street helps crews clear roads more safely and efficiently. Drivers are advised to increase following distance and slow down as slick spots may develop. Do not expect to drive as you would under normal weather conditions.

Today, crews will continue plowing and salting posted snow routes until the current snow event ends this evening.

Current snowfall has been on again, off again throughout the day. Crews will continue plowing and salting Posted Snow Routes until snow ceases early this evening.