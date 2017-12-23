Snow Likely for our Christmas Eve

The chances for a "White Christmas" is going up for portions of the QCA. We're tracking the potential of a light snowfall event arriving during the pre-dawn hours of your Sunday, spreading across the area through midday Sunday.

Snow will overspread the area from southwest to northeast between 3am-6am Sunday morning. Periods of light snow will be likely through Noon Sunday, before ending from west to east.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas south of I-80 from Saturday night through Noon Sunday. The highest snow totals look to occur in these locations. Totals of 2"-3 inches are possible for our southern communities, while 1"-2" inches are possible along the I-80 corridor. Totals of 1" or less will be possible for our northern communities.

Please continue to check back for updates as our wintry system begins to approach the area. After the snow, the cold air really builds across the region, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.