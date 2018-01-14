Snow Returns Across The QCA Sunday Night

Another round of Accumulating snowfall is on the way to the QCA Sunday night into early Monday morning.

A fast moving "clipper system" will dive out of Canada and arrive in the region this evening, bringing with it a swath of light snow.

Flurries and snow showers should begin to develop late this afternoon, with a steady round of moderate snow moving in this evening. The moderate snow band will hang around the area through early Sunday morning, before beginning to taper off from west to east.

Right now, accumulations of 1"-4" inches are likely across the area, with 2"-4" possible north & east of Hwy 30, with 1"-3" common for folks south and west of Hwy 30 across the rest of the QCA.

Roads will likely become snow covered this evening, and remain so through Monday morning.

Behind the snow, look for falling temperatures during the day on Monday, with afternoon temps down close to 0° Dangerous wind chills and very cold temps will be likely by Tuesday morning.

Temps do look to rebound as we move later into next week, with mild air arriving just in time for the weekend.