Snow Showers & Wintry Mix Again Today

An upper level low will bring us off and on snow showers today north of I-80 and a wintry mix south of I-80. This will start up early this morning and continue through the evening hours. While amounts will be fairly light, roads will be slick and visibility will be low, especially in brief heavier snow bands.

Generally 1"-2" north of I-80 is expected today with lighter amounts south of I-80 due to rain and sleet mixing in. Winds will kick up this afternoon as the upper level low slowly migrates southeast of our area. Weather conditions will quiet down by Wednesday, but wind chills will likely be near the single digits.