Snow Streak Ends Today!

If you feel like it's been snowing everyday for the past week, you're right! In fact we just went through the longest stretch of record with 8 consecutive days of measurable snow. From last Sunday to this Sunday we picked up nearly 15" of snow! Hard to believe, but that is not the snowiest start to February on record. You can go back to 2011 and the Groundhog Day blizzard for that record.

Our several rounds of snow did bring our winter total to above average though. We now sit at 26.5" for the season which is nearly 5" above normal. Now our streak will come to an end today and this week will be far quieter weather wise. That being said, the impacts of the snow will continue. The snow pack will likely keep low clouds around Wednesday and Thursday preventing the major warm up models are hinting at. Models are suggesting 50s are possible by Wednesday, but with several inches of snow on the ground we will only reach the upper 30s. This is still enough to start to melt all of our snow, but the big take home this week is, no major precip event!