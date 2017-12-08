Snow alerts available for drivers in Davenport

The winter temperatures have hit the QCA and snow is expected overnight Dec. 8.

As the cold hits, Davenport Public Works is working to remind people about snow routes.

In case of a major snow event, the city will declare a snow emergency.

That means all cars must be moved off of marked snow routes.

Davenport Public Works Director, Nicole Gleason, said if drivers don't move their car, they could get ticketed and towed.

"Approximately 25% of Davenport parcels are along our salt/snow routes," said Gleason.

For those that regularly park on those roads, snow alerts are available.

"We really like to encourage citizens, primarily citizens who live on these snow emergency routes, to go onto our website and sign up," said Gleason. "You can sign up for text alerts, email alerts, or phone calls to advise you that a snow emergency has been declared, and that will just give you that reminder to try to get your car off the road and into a garage or driveway, if possible, so that it won't get a ticket."

To sign up for snow alerts and find more information on snow routes, head to the city's website.