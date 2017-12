Looks like the QCA is going to have a white Christmas.

Be careful driving if you are out and about this morning.

You can check area road conditions and follow along with area snow plows in Iowa. In Illinois, you can check here for road conditions as well.

Remember be prepared before you head out. If you are flying, check the Misery Map.

