Snow star looking to become a year round facility, but face push back from residents

Snow Star Ski Resort in Andalusia, is looking to make some big changes.

Management will present a plan to the Rock Island zoning board,

hoping to become a year round facility.

The company is offering everything from zip lining to hosting wedding receptions.

Snow Star officials believe staying open for more of the year will help generate more income, following their past financial struggles. But some residents in the area are pushing back.

"They're going to bring a lot of heavy traffic a lot of noise, and they're really going to disrupt the lifestyles that we are used to the lifestyles that we deserve and the lifestyles that we moved here to enjoy," said resident, Leslie Anthony.

But Company General Manager, Dan McCanna says it's the best option for the facility. he has the neighborhoods best interest at heart.

"It's kind of sad to have a facility that sits empty nine months out of the year if you can't make the money in the winter time, then you have cutbacks in the summer time," he said.

"We're trying to be good neighbors and trying to do things that are relatively quiet and try to keep the peace," McCanna said.

