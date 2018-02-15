Snow wave drawn at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes posted the following video on their Twitter account Thursday afternoon:
Watch the #SnowWave video, complete with a time lapse! #FTK pic.twitter.com/KJJ1lviB5k— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) February 15, 2018
A 'snow wave' has been drawn on the Kinnick Stadium football field.
The University tells TV9 they have something planned but will not give more details.
#SnowWave #FTK pic.twitter.com/tYPESOrb2X— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) February 15, 2018
'The Wave' to patients at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Stead Family Children's Hospital was done throughout the 2017 Iowa Hawkeye Football season after the first quarter of the football games.