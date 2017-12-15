Snowstar cancels weekend opening

Hopes dashed due to Mother Nature. Quad City ski and board enthusiasts hoping to hit the slopes close to home this weekend are going to have to wait a little longer.

Snowstar announced on its Facebook page Fri. Dec.15, 2017 that is has scuttled plans to open with one run on Saturday.

In the post, operators apologized "for getting everyone excited". It explains they have not had the correct temperatures so far this year.

Ski resorts in Dubuque and Galena opened last week after a combination of cold temperatures helped them make snow and a thin band of snow fell over the area, which is about an hour and a half north of the Quad City metro.