Snowy owl spotted in QCA

An occasional visitor to the Quad City Area is back.

On Saturday, a snowy owl was spotted in Whiteside County near Fulton.

The bird is a native of the arctic tundra but will occasionally fly this far south, especially when rodents and other food sources to the north are lacking.

The Illinois Raptor Center website reports that “while not common, a few snowy owls are almost always found during the colder months, especially in northern Illinois.”

When they do appear, they tend to grab attention standing nearly two feet tall with piercing yellow eyes.

Wildlife photographer Jay Wolf snapped the photo appearing with this story after getting a tip from a friend and driving to the sighting location.

“I could not believe it was still there,” Wolf says. “First live one I have ever seen!”