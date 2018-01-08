Social media threat stemming from Virginia has local schools taking precaution

Students and faculty may see more police surrounding Moline High School after a picture circulated on social media with a caption reading "don't go to school tomorrow at @MHS".

Upon further investigation, Moline-Coal Valley School District posted to its Facebook page saying the post stems from Monticello High School in Virginia.

The "student" in question who made the post, Elias Fitzgerald is not a student at Moline High School.

The school posted saying "However, given the safety of our students is our utmost priority, we will have extra law enforcement at school tomorrow (Monday, Jan. 8) to make certain all students are safe and secure."

Similar concerns have been made at Macomb High School in Macomb, Illinois and Muscatine High School in Muscatine, Iowa.