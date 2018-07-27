Sociologist from Coe College breaks down 'mass hysteria' from missing persons website

The high-profile disappearances of Mollie Tibbetts and Jake Wilson has brought a website listing dozens of recent missing persons cases in Iowa into the spotlight. The website has a lot of missing kids, which has some parents worried, and has caused a lot of mass hysteria.

Lisa Barnett is the sociology department chair at Coe College. She took to social media to help ease the fears parents have gotten from the website.

She adds, "I reiterated that many of those are missing voluntarily. They aren't abductions. They are people who have chosen to remove themselves from their home"

Barnett understands a parent losing their child can be their worst

nightmare. She says, "The thought as a parent or really as anyone, the thought of being separated from your child, or the thought of being snatched yourself, being abducted, being kidnapped, is frightening."

She says the people sharing the website of all the missing people are doing it with good intentions. She says, "We can't go out and find, the people who are missing. Perhaps you know I can't go out and find any of the folks who are on that missing person's list, but I can hit the share button.

Those extra clicks are bringing attention to other missing people besides Mollie. That brings hope that other being shared can bring some of those lost loved ones home. Barnett says people need to watch their surroundings, but the chance of a stranger taking a person away is rare.

She says, "Don't cause unnecessary worry in your children, or in yourself." Barnett says most abduction incidents are done by somebody the person knows.