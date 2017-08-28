Soggy Doggy Splash Party at the Milan Sprayground

It'll be a dog day afternoon in Milan on Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Dogs and their owners will get to have fun for a good cause at the Soggy Doggy Splash Party.

The party is Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Milan Sprayground in Dickson Park, 315 4th Ave. E. Admission for dogs to play in the sprinklers is by donation, with all money going to the Quad City Animal Welfare (QCAWC).

Dogs must get along well with other dogs, be spayed or neutered, be current on vaccinations, and have proof of a rabies vaccination. No puppies under the age of four months are allowed. Make sure to bring a towel for your dog. Families are welcome, but no human under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter the sprinkler area. The QCAWC Soggy Doggy Splash Party is sponsored by the Milan Parks Department.

QCAWC is the only full service no-kill animal shelter located in the Quad Cities. This year, QCAWC is celebrating 40 years of saving animals one life at a time. The mission of QCAWC is to operate a shelter for homeless animals, to offer a spay and neuter program, and provide humane education. Visit QCAWC's website at www.qcawc.org or visit the shelter on Facebook at www.facebook.com/QCAWC to learn more.

QCAWC's Adoption & Education Center, at 724 2nd Ave. W., Milan, is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesday until 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday. QCAWC's walk-in wellness clinic is open every Wednesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, 612 1st St. W., Milan. Low cost, high quality spay and neuter appointments for cats and dogs can be scheduled by calling (309) 787-6830 ext. 26 or 27.