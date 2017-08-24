Solar Eclipse 2024

Did you miss the 2017 solar eclipse? Don’t you worry, just wait seven years and you’ll be able to see one. On April 8, 2024 the next total solar eclipse will hit a good chunk of the United States.

Cedar Rapids will experience a partial solar eclipse at this time. Beginning at 12:46 PM and lasting until 3:16 PM with 86.22 percent coverage of the Sun.

Here are a few major cities that will be within the line of totality:

Austin, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

Arlington, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Toledo, Ohio

Akron, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Rochester, New York

The link below will allow you to search your exact location and determine times and percentages.

TARGET=”_BLANK”> https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/map/2024-april-8?n=798



