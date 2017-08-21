Solar Eclipse watch party playlist

It's not an Eclipse Watch Party until you have music.

We created an Eclipse Watch Party Playlist for you to enjoy.

Check out your top 10 Eclipse songs here.

1. Bad Moon Rising by Creedance Clearwater Revival

2. Walking on Sunshine by Katrina

3. Blister in the Sun by The Violent Femmes

4. Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

5. Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers

6. Blinded by the Light by Michael Mind feat. Manfred Mann's Earth Band

7. Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles

8. Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me by George Michael

9. Eclipse by Pink Floyd

10. Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler