Some Austin residents are asked to stay indoors after another explosion injures two people

The city of Austin was, once again, stunned by another explosion in a neighborhood Sunday night. This is the fourth explosion this month.

Emergency workers responded to the scene Sunday night where two men were injured as a result of the blast.

They were taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries and are now listed in "good" condition.

Police, again, strongly warned the public to report any object that seems out of place. Officers say this last device may have been triggered by a trip-wire, but they say they can't confirm that until they fully process the scene in the light of day.

Officers shut down the neighborhood and have asked residents to stay indoors until they can comb through the rest of the area to make sure it's safe.

(KWQC) - The above video is from the presser the Interim Police Chief in Austin held. The below quotes are from the presser, which begins at :46 seconds.

"We now need the community to have an extra level of vigilance and pay attention to any suspicious device - whether it be a package, a bag a backpack - anything that looks out of place, and do not approach it.," Interim Chief Brian Manley said. "Again do not approach like that, but instead call 911 to report it so we can go out and make sure that is, in fact, safe."

"It is very possible that this device was a device that was activated by someone either handling, kicking or coming in contact with a trip wire that activated the device."

"We are going to wait until the sun comes up so we can safely process this scene and make sure that we do it appropriately in daylight. But what we do understand now is that the possibility exists that this device was triggered in a different mechanism - that being a trip wire, and that is something that is very important for this community to understand, so that we can all remain safe while we work through this investigation."

"We've had the ability to go around the immediate area, and look for devices, but that is why we are choosing to wait until the sun comes up in the morning. That's why we're asking the residents to stay inside so that we can do our best to insure that there are no other devices, and then be sure of that once we open the neighborhood back up."

