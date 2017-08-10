Some Much Needed Rain Possible Today

A cold front will bring scattered storms to the area this afternoon/evening. Some storms could become strong, but overall coverage will be small. Unfortunately not everyone is going to see rain only continuing our dry start to the month of August. Look for storms any time after 2PM today and all storms wrapped up by 9PM. As of right now we are in the midst of the driest start to the month since 1983 and there won't be much change in the weather pattern the next 7 days.