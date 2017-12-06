A quick moving system will bring snow to the region on Friday into Saturday. It will likely bring the first accumulations of the season to our region.
Models have a decent grasp on where most snow will occur and that is NE of the QC. Most areas will see less than an inch in our area. In fact I think most models are overdoing the moisture in the atmosphere so don't expect more than a dusting in the QC.
Some Snow Friday Into Saturday
A quick moving system will bring snow to the region on Friday into Saturday. It will likely bring the first accumulations of the season to our region.