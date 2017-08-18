Some animals may be confused during eclipse

People who work third shift know how the body can confuse day and night.

On Monday, some wildlife may experience that same sensation.

"As the day darkens, they'll react like the sun is setting. When it reappears, they'll act as they do when the sun is rising," said Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Jim Coffey.

"Birds may change behavior by returning to roost areas only to reappear and sing morning songs. Rabbits may move out into more open areas as they do at nighttime, deer may move to more open areas only to return in a few minutes to the solitude of cover."

Only a small part of the U.S. along a narrow band snaking from Oregon to South Carolina will experience total darkness known as 100 percent totality on Monday.

The temperature in those areas will drop around 10 degrees during the 2 1/2-minute total darkness window.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KWQC that generally speaking "livestock should handle [Monday's eclipse] just fine, as they have with other eclipses in the past" because the event is so short-lived.

Third-shift animals will probably be oblivious, Coffey said, because "their nocturnal clocks have them sleeping already and most likely they will not even be aware an eclipse is occurring."