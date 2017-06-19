Some concerned over Quad Cities newspaper merger

A shake-up was announced in the local newspaper industry. The Quad-City Times’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, is taking over the Dispatch-Argus.

“It’s certainly a new chapter in the Quad City area to have only one paper,” said Director of the Davenport Library Amy Groskopf.

Although there are other local publications, the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times are the only daily newspapers.

The more than $7 million deal is expected to go through sometime in July.

“It’s the first one that I'm aware of where it's been over into the Illinois Quad Cities that the Illinois-Iowa Quad Cities papers have merged,” Groskopf said.

The news is concerning to Quad Citians like Beth Galbraith.

“There's definitely more news regarding Illinois in the Dispatch and Iowa seems to be more the Times, so it's concerning to me what kind of coverage,” the Rock Island woman said.

Galbraith says she uses the paper not only to stay informed about what is going on in her city but also as a teaching tool for her children.

“I think as a parent it gives me more options to say well let’s look at how this was covered here, OK, and then let's look how it’s covered here,” she said of having more than one local paper option.

And while Galbraith is unsure how coverage could change, she says she'll be waiting to see what's next for the papers.

“It could be fine. It could be not a big deal.”

The Dispatch-Argus used to be two separate papers. Their companies merged in the 80s.

No word on how the times-dispatch-argus merger will impact jobs or circulation.

