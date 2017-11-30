Some residents receive an "excessive" amount of Robocalls after enrolling for Health Care

There's still a couple more weeks to sign up for health care through the affordable care act. But some people are having problems with excessive 'Robo' calls once they do.

For one Davenport woman, this has been a regular occurrence, so it's been a frustrating few weeks for a mother of 3, Rebecca Armstrong.

"I get anywhere from 14 to 25 calls a day," Armstrong says. She was recently laid off from her job, but in an effort to get her own health insurance for her kids, she signed up to enroll.

"A lot of people recommended to go to 'Healthcare.gov,' and see what quotes we could get and we did," she said, but that's when things took a turn. As soon as she inserted her information through a health care website, she got a 'robocall' almost immediately.

"It's just been alarming, it's just been nonstop harassment from these phone numbers," Armstrong said.

Someone who considers themselves a tech-savvy person, she believes she went to the right website to enroll. But health care agents say it's not uncommon to get an excessive amount of calls during enrollment season. Eric Barta, a local financial agent says many people make the mistake of clicking on third party health care websites, instead of going to the right website, 'HealthCare.gov'

"I would say for your local offices in the Quad Cities it's uncommon for Robo calls, for people that shop on the internet and get into the wrong website pretty common," Barta said. "Make sure you pay attention to whether it's a dot gov versus a dot org, dot net, dot com, I just think it's making sure you're going to the correct website."

But for someone like Rebecca, she just wants the calls to stop. "As a mother and someone who just lost her job, and looking for a new position I want to answer all these calls especially if it's an interview or something like that but it's just to the point where I just leave my phone on silent cause I don't even want to answer it,"

Health Care navigators encourage anyone looking to do health care enrollment to contact your local navigators and set up an in-person meeting to avoid excessive calls.

Enrollment will end for the Affordable Care Act on December 15th.