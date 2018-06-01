South Carolina skydiver dies after professional has malfunction causing a "hard landing"

A woman was pronounced dead after a skydiving incident in South Carolina Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Skydive Carolina following a call of a "hard landing".

The coroner was called to the scene, and the 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The professional skydiver, who had more than 15,000 skydives under her belt, had a malfunction with her parachute.

The incident happened during the facility's annual CarolinaFest which started on Tuesday and runs through Sunday.