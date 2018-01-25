South Korea says sanctions biting North Korea

4:50 p.m.

South Korea says there's mounting evidence that sanctions against North Korea are having an effect, with trade across the Chinese border with the north now virtually "frozen up."

The claim comes from South Korean foreign minister, Kang Kyung-Wha, who has been speaking to reporters on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Kang welcomed a new wave of diplomacy with North Korea, which includes the two Koreas jointly competing in certain events at next month's Winter Olympics, which the south is hosting. But the foreign minister emphasized that for sustained diplomatic progress to be made beyond the Olympics, North Korea needs to recognize its stance on nuclear weapons is "unacceptable " and has "to move away from that course .... find a different course and engage."

She said the south wants to see "some kind of a momentum" created as a result of the Olympic rapprochement, but warned "south-north relations cannot improve without some traction and advance on the nuclear front."

4:45 p.m.

South Korea says it will refer a dispute with the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump over tariffs on solar panels and washing machines to the World Trade Organization.

But the country's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-Wha, said Thursday that while "disappointed" by the U.S. stance, it won't affect Seoul's wider security alliance with America.

Her comments came while speaking to reporters on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Trump arrived Thursday.