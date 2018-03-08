South Korea to brief US on meeting with North Korea's Kim

South Korean officials are to brief the White House Thursday on the outcome of their pathfinding meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Photo: KCNA

Seoul has reported that North Korea expressed a willingness to hold talks with the U.S. on denuclearization and normalizing ties. That offers a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests.

Top Trump administration officials are to hear firsthand from South Korea's national security director, who led the delegation that went to Pyongyang.

A National Security Council spokesman says that Chung Eui-yong (junhg yen-yawng) will meet Thursday afternoon with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and brief other senior U.S. officials.

The spokesman was not authorized to speak publicly about the meeting and requested anonymity.