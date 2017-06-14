Southeastern Community College students to pay more in Iowa

Students attending Southeastern Community College next year will pay more to do so.

The Hawk Eye reports that the college's board of trustees voted Monday to raise tuition and fees in lieu of cutting programs or faculty to deal with state budget cuts.

Students will pay $6 more per credit hour, bringing the cost to $176 per credit hour for resident students and $181 for nonresident students. Tuition for international students will be $209. Students also must pay a $4-per-credit-hour technology fee, which will rise to $5 in 2019.

Board Chairman Jeff Heland says SCC still is comparable in price to similarly-sized community colleges. The average tuition and fee rate for Iowa community colleges was $171.31 in 2017 and $164.13 in 2016.