Southeastern Illinois College receives $2.5M donation

Southeastern Illinois College has received a $2.5 million donation for a new art museum on its Harrisburg campus.

SIC President Jonah Rice announced the contribution from Retired Air Force Colonel William Hise and the estate of his late twin brother, Air Force Brigadier General James Hise, on Thursday.

The money will fund a regional art museum in honor of the Hise brothers' sister, Ella Elizabeth Hise. She was a longtime teacher and art supervisor for Harrisburg Public Schools.

Rice says the donation is "beyond measure and expectations." He says it's a contribution "to the entire region we serve."

Construction of the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art is scheduled to begin later this year. The museum will be devoted to the study and collection of regional art.