Southwest Airlines grounds dozens of flights for engine inspections

Southwest Airlines grounds dozens of flights following last week's fatal incident.

A passenger died Tuesday after an engine failure on a Southwest Boeing 737 led to a broken window.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency both issued an emergency directive calling for airlines to inspect certain engines. Southwest says it will be performing engine inspections on its planes for 30 days.

So far, the carrier said flight cancellations have been minimal. About 1% of its scheduled flights have been affected.