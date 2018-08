Southwest is raising the price for its early bird check-in on some flights.

It will go from a flat $15 per person each way to $15, $20 or $25 depending on the length of the flight and the popularity of early bird check-in on the route.

Early bird gives travelers a better boarding position in Southwest's open seating system. It's early bird service started in 2009 and cost $10 at the time.

The switch to variable pricing will begin August 29.