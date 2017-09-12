Southwestern Iowa mother charged in 8-year-old girl's death

A southwestern Iowa mother has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death and with distributing drugs to a minor following the death of her young daughter last year.

Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Misty Dawn Frazier, of Glenwood, on Monday. She's being held in the Mills County Jail on a $35,000 cash-only bond. No attorney was named Tuesday for Frazier in online court records.

Police say that on Oct. 19, a 911 call was made from Frazier's home seeking help for an unconscious and unresponsive 8-year-old girl.

Medics took the girl to a Council Bluffs hospital, where she died. The girl's name has not been released.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed the girl died of an overdose of an antidepressant.

