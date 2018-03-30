Soybeans expected to be the most-planted crop this farming season

Quad Cities farmland sits nestled in the country’s Corn Belt, but another crop is increasingly taking over its land.

This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects corn will be the most planted crop this farming season.

Rock Island County farmer Phil Fuhr says traditionally he plants more corn than soybeans but not this year.

“This year we're going to be a little bit heavier on soybeans,” Fuhr said. “In the past, we were a little heavier on corn. Margins have changed a little bit.”

He says historically soybeans have been cheaper to grow. Now with lower input prices and higher demand, it is a hard crop to compete with.

“We’ve seen strong prices every year for soybeans,” Fuhr said.

“That market continues to grow, so we just keep putting in more acres across the Corn Belt. What used to be the Corn Belt,” he chuckled.

Fuhr says Asia is one of the largest consumers of soybeans. And despite the threat of tariffs in China, he says the crop will still be profitable.

“The tariff's, that's going to affect our short-term market,” he said. “Long-term the demand for cheap protein, such as soybeans, is going to continue to go up.”

And with a drought in Argentina, a large producer of soybeans, Fuhr expects more of the crop to be planted by farmers across the U.S.

“They’re not going to have the supply like they would in the past, so the U.S. and Brazil are about the only two major markets for soybean s right now.”

