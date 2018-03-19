Special Olympics Illinois Polar Plungers to jump into Wick's Lake

Support the Special Olympics athletes of Illinois by jumping into the waters of Wick’s Lake on Sunday March 25 for the 2018 Rock Island Polar Plunge. The funds raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge® will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Check-in for the plunge begins at 12:30 p.m. located at 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island, IL.

All Polar Plungers are required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations. People are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams. A team must consist of a minimum of five plungers. Each team member must also raise the minimum of $100 in donations; all team members’ individual fundraising totals will be merged to form a combined team total.

Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt.

Plungers can register for the Plunge at www.plungeillinois.com or by contacting Jennifer Davis at 309-734- 5903 or jdavis@soill.org. Plungers are invited to join the conversation and share who they will #PlungeWith on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 20,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities.