Special Olympics Iowa hosts winter games in Dubuque

The Iowa Special Olympics Winter Games kicked off in Dubuque on Monday with some excited athletes.

Athletes, volunteers and families come together for a meal during the Iowa Special Olympics Winter Games on Monday, January 8, 2018.

After a day of time trials, everyone came together for the opening ceremony and dinner.

This is the game's 32nd year in Dubuque.

Organizers say they love hosting in Dubuque because of the supportive community and great winter amenities.

Competitor and Dubuquer Josh Hickey says he loves seeing all of these athletes come to town for the events.

"It's fantastic. Every time all the athletes just enjoy it. You know it's a fun thing. Really enjoy it," Hickey said.

Events include snowshoeing, skiing and figure skating.

About 350 athletes are competing.